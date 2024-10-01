The Wiener's Circle in Lincoln Park burglarized, Chicago police say

There was a Chicago burglary at a popular Lincoln Park hot dog joint early Monday, CPD said. The Wiener's Circle on Clark Street was broken into.

There was a Chicago burglary at a popular Lincoln Park hot dog joint early Monday, CPD said. The Wiener's Circle on Clark Street was broken into.

There was a Chicago burglary at a popular Lincoln Park hot dog joint early Monday, CPD said. The Wiener's Circle on Clark Street was broken into.

There was a Chicago burglary at a popular Lincoln Park hot dog joint early Monday, CPD said. The Wiener's Circle on Clark Street was broken into.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A well-known North Side hot dog joint was burglarized early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

A group of three to four suspects broke the glass front door of The Wiener's Circle in the 2600-block of North Clark Street about 3:35 a.m., CPD said.

Police said the suspects removed a large object, possibly a safe, from inside the building.

SEE ALSO: Marshmello, Svdden Death perform surprise concert at The Wiener's Circle in Lincoln Park

They then got into a black SUV, and drove south, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

The Wiener's Circle, in Lincoln Park, is known for its employees with big personalities, celebrity cameos and witty signs, in addition to its food.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood