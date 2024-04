Marshmello performs surprise concert at The Wiener's Circle in Lincoln Park

A Marshmello concert got underway at The Wiener's Circle in Lincoln Park, Chicago ahead of the DJ's performance at the Aragon Ballroom.

A Marshmello concert got underway at The Wiener's Circle in Lincoln Park, Chicago ahead of the DJ's performance at the Aragon Ballroom.

A Marshmello concert got underway at The Wiener's Circle in Lincoln Park, Chicago ahead of the DJ's performance at the Aragon Ballroom.

A Marshmello concert got underway at The Wiener's Circle in Lincoln Park, Chicago ahead of the DJ's performance at the Aragon Ballroom.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Saturday afternoon, in addition to food and insults, there was a concert at The Wiener's Circle on Chicago's North Side.

Marshmello performed a surprise concert on the rooftop on Clark Street in Lincoln Park.

The event drew massive crows.

The popular DJ is in town for a Saturday night concert at the Aragon Ballroom.