Violet Room cocktail bar closes in Wicker Park, owners say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's most influential cocktail bars has closed, ABC7 has learned.

The Violet Hour in Wicker Park temporarily closed weeks ago after the building was damaged.

However, they were unable to reach a resolution with the landlord to reopen.

Owners said on social media they may be able to reopen somewhere else down the line.