Chicago chef collaborates with Pilsen panadería to sell bagels with Mexican twist

Cinnamon Raisin Churro, Mole and Mexican Everything are just some of the bagels on Rosca's menu

A Chicago chef is collaborating with a panaderia in Pilsen to sell his bagels with a Mexican twist.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Like Chicago, Rosca is a melting pot of flavors - but in the form of a bagel.

"We're taking something that's something super traditional, like a bagel, and just putting a Mexican twist on it," said Felix Zepeda.

Felix Zepeda, is the chef and owner of Rosca, which means ring in Spanish. And he's taking his bagels to the next to the level.

"I actually take the wheat berries, but I grind them to make the flour, so not only are we locally sourcing and trying to keep it as organic as possible," said Zepeda. "We are about 99 percent organic."

The Pilsen native says each bagel he hand-rolls is a tribute to his neighborhood and his Mexican heritage.

"The toppings is really what kinda of like sets it apart," said Zepeda. "From our Cinnamon Raisin Churro Bagel to our Mexican Everything Bagel to our Red Mole Bagel."

" We take red mole and we mix it into the bagel dough and then top it off with a mix of toasted sesame," explained Zepeda.

He makes sure to incorporate both savory and sweet.

"My cinnamon churro bagel- I wait until the bagel is nice and fresh out the often, I dip it in a little bit of butter and I toss that into some cinnamon sugar and treat that like a churro," Zepeda said.

Zepeda, who by day works as a chef in the West Loop, started out in his home kitchen, taking only weekend online orders.

But now he's making his mark with the help of another small business, a Mexican bakery in Pilsen. He recently began collaborating with, Panadería Irámuco Gto, 1339 W. 18th Street.

"Now I get a professional kitchen. I'm able to like expand my business," said Zepeda.

This means customers will soon get to choose from traditional Mexican baked goods and from Rosca's one-of-kind of bagels.

"To be able to connect and collaborate with a business in the neighborhood still; it was a dream," said Zepeda. "Pilsen is growing, it's everchanging right now and I just really want to catch onto that wave and make it so that this way Rosca really shines."

For now, Zepeda said it's still best to order his bagels online from the Rosca website. They're available for pick-up only.

But if you find yourself in Pilsen on a weekend - make sure to stop at Panaderia Iramuco for one of his bagels or a pan dulce.

They're also available on the weekends at Casa Cactus on the North Side.