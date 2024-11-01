24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Logan Square spruce chosen as official Chicago Christmas tree to light up Millennium Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital News Team WLS logo
Friday, November 1, 2024 12:11PM
Logan Square spruce chosen as official Chicago Christmas tree
Logan Square spruce chosen as official Chicago Christmas treeChicago has chosen a spruce from Logan Square as its official Christmas tree to light up Millennium Park later this month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has chosen its official Christmas tree to light up Millennium Park later this month.

Its a 53-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce harvested from the Logan Square neighborhood and is being donated by the Holden family.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

It will arrive at the Park on Monday, where it'll be decorated, and serve as the city's 111th official Christmas Tree.

Chicago's 111th Christmas tree will be set up in Millennium Park near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.

The tree will be lit up on November 22 at 6 p.m. and will remain illuminated through January 8.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW