Logan Square spruce chosen as official Chicago Christmas tree to light up Millennium Park

Chicago has chosen a spruce from Logan Square as its official Christmas tree to light up Millennium Park later this month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has chosen its official Christmas tree to light up Millennium Park later this month.

Its a 53-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce harvested from the Logan Square neighborhood and is being donated by the Holden family.

It will arrive at the Park on Monday, where it'll be decorated, and serve as the city's 111th official Christmas Tree.

Chicago's 111th Christmas tree will be set up in Millennium Park near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.

The tree will be lit up on November 22 at 6 p.m. and will remain illuminated through January 8.