Chicago churches support immigrant community amid fears of mass deportations by Trump administration

"Catholic community stands with the people... in speaking out in defense of the rights of immigrants," Cardinal Blase Cupich said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President-elect Donald Trump's team is now reconsidering plans for immigration raids this week in Chicago after incoming "border czar" Tom Homan told ABC News Saturday those plans were leaked.

However, Homan said the raids are still a priority.

Churches and the Archdiocese of Chicago expressed support for the immigrant community Sunday amid fears of mass deportations.

Priests on Chicago's Southwest Side held a mass Sunday to stand in solidarity with local immigrants.

Community members filled the pews of Saint Rita of Cascia parish in Chicago Lawn.

"It is really important to be present to let people know, we will be there wherever we can to support them," Father Larry Dowling said.

Priests blessed pastoral packs for families who may face deportation. The packs included a prayer shawl, rosary, and a statue of the patron saint of immigrants.

Archbishop of Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich issued a statement at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, saying in part, "While we wish the new administration success in promoting the common good, the reports being circulated of planned mass deportations targeting the Chicago area are not only profoundly disturbing but also wound us deeply. We are proud of our legacy of immigration that continues in our day to renew the city we love. This is a moment to be honest about who we are. There is not a person in Chicago, save the Indigenous people, who has not benefited from this legacy. The Catholic community stands with the people of Chicago in speaking out in defense of the rights of immigrants and asylum seekers. Similarly, if the reports are true, it should be known that we would oppose any plan that includes a mass deportation of U.S. citizens born of undocumented parents."

Homan also told ABC News Saturday that even though the Trump team is reviewing plans, they are still committed to taking aggressive action, adding the incoming administration has a new priority of seeking those who are considered public safety and national security threats.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, at an interfaith prayer breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King on Friday, acknowledged the fears many families have about this week.

"But we cannot allow fear and panic to disrupt and to block our unwavering desire to see hope truly manifest," Johnson said.

City leaders reaffirmed Chicago's commitment to being a sanctuary city this week, but that won't stop ICE agents from carrying out orders targeting Chicago that could come as soon as Monday.

The Chicago Police Department shared the following statement Friday:

"The Chicago Police Department enforces the City of Chicago's Municipal Code, which includes the Welcoming City Ordinance. CPD does not document immigration status, and in accordance with the ordinance, does not share information with federal immigration authorities. We will not intervene or interfere with any other government agencies performing their duties."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's office stood firm Friday on his comments made last month about possible mass deportations.

"We have laws that protect people that are undocumented, migrants, and undocumented migrants," Pritzker said at the time. "I am going to make sure to follow the law."

Ald. Jessie Fuentes of the 26th Ward said Saturday that Chicago Public Schools will not cooperate with immigration officers.

"No agency sister agency of the city of Chicago is going to coordinate or work with ICE agents," Fuentes said. 'We want families to understand that young people can still go to school."

For more information from CPS on immigration guidance and students' rights, click here.

Para más información de CPS sobre orientación de inmigración y derechos de los estudiantes, haga clic aquí.

ABC News contributed to this report.