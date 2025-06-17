The Archdiocese of Chicago has been trying to sell St. Adalbert's Church since closing it in 2019.

City Council committee to consider landmark status for St. Adalbert's Church in Pilsen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A City Council committee meeting Tuesday could determine the future of St. Adalbert's Church in Pilsen.

The city's Zoning Committee meets Tuesday morning and will consider changes to allow St. Adalbert's Church in Pilsen to be landmarked.

The potential change is creating controversy because others want to save the entire church campus, including the rectory, convent, school and parking lot.

They have a buyer, a non-denominational church, who wants to preserve the church, but not the other church buildings.

The Society of St. Adalbert, which includes former parishioners have been rejecting the plan.

The group is fighting to save the entire church campus, and have it preserved as a Catholic site.

"This is what makes our city architecturally significant and beautiful," These are the things that drive tourism here since we now have a pope from here."

In a statement in part, the archdiocese says, "We have been consistent in respectfully opposing the involuntary landmarking of this property, especially in its entirety. We have worked transparently with all stakeholders throughout this process and are grateful to those in city leadership who support limited landmarking. We're excited about the potential steward that has come forward, People Church, and look forward to the return of the church to its full potential as a respite for the faithful."

The Committee on Zoning, Landmarks, and Building Standards meets Tuesday at 10 a.m.