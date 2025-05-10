Chicago City Council members aim to give financial watchdog a boost

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The clash over Chicago's 2025 budget left many alderpersons frustrated and skeptical of the mayor's office.

The distrust is motivating a renewed push by some city council members to beef up a city research office most taxpayers have never heard of that could be a key to bringing critical analysis to the city's budget and big-dollar city financial deals that have a direct impact on residents' services and tax bills.

The City Council Office of Financial Analysis (COFA) was created to provided independent oversight at city hall.

However, COFA has rarely had more than two employees and routinely misses deadlines for the basic reports required of it. It has no guaranteed funding, limited access to data and depends on the mercies of the top city finance officials whose work it's supposed to analyze and critique.

Now, as the city council moves to wrest back some control of the city's spending, it is looking to the watchdog to help light the path after having fought to more than double the office's tiny staff.

