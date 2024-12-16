City Council set to take up Mayor Brandon Johnson latest budget proposal without property tax hike

The Chicago City Council is meeting Monday and is expected to take up Mayor Brandon Johnson's 2025 budget proposal.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is still fighting to get a budget deal.

City Council is meeting again Monday afternoon where Mayor Brandon Johnson is hoping to have gathered enough support to pass the 2025 budget.

Sources said Part of the latest adjustments reportedly now include no property tax increase and extending the deadline to pay $40 million in debt.

Late Sunday, Ald. Ray Lopez and 14 other council members in opposition released a letter with their proposed changes to the budget.

Their requests call for $823 million in cuts by way of getting rid of the Office of the Vice Mayor, detached services spending on city treasurer, city clerk, CTU non-teacher pension payment, among other things.

"To say that you're gonna take out a $68 million property tax increase and replace it with a $40 million one-time borrowing... taking on more debt for this is unacceptable," Lopez said.

Sixth ward Alderman William Hall has been part of the administration's budget meetings all weekend. He believes the mayor's latest proposal is exactly what Chicagoans want.

"What we wanted was zero property taxes... we got that," Hall said. "What we wanted was a more leaner Chicago... we got that. Participatory budgeting though it is different this is the way to the future we have to let voices be at the table."

If a proposal isn't approved by December 31, the city faces a government shutdown.

