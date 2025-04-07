Chicago City Council to vote on Anthony Quezada as 35th Ward replacement

The Chicago City Council will hold a meeting Monday on approving Anthony Quezada to represent the 35th Ward.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special Chicago City Council meeting will be held Monday to replace an empty council seat.

City Council members will vote whether to approve Cook County Commissioner Anthony Quezada to represent the 35th Ward.

Mayor Brandon Johnson picked him last week after he was recommended by a search committee.

Quezada was one of six people to apply for the role, but Quezada and another candidate Daniel Tobon were the only that completed the application.

If confirmed, Quezada will replace former Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa who is now leading the Chicago Park District..

Quezada is from the 35th Ward, which includes parts of Logan Square, Avondale, Hermosa, and Irving Park.

Most recently Quezada has been serving as a commissioner in the Cook County Board.

Last week, Mayor Johnson expressing the need to fill the vacancy in the 35th Ward as soon as possible.

"The government that I am leading in this moment, as you all know, we don't have a lot of time, quite frankly, with all of the attacks that are coming from the federal government," Mayor Johnson said.

Monday's special City Council meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m.