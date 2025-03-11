Civic committee formed to help Chicago Mayor Johnson fill 35th Ward alderman vacancy

A civic committee has been formed to help Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson fill the 35th Ward alderman vacancy, after Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

A civic committee has been formed to help Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson fill the 35th Ward alderman vacancy, after Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

A civic committee has been formed to help Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson fill the 35th Ward alderman vacancy, after Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

A civic committee has been formed to help Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson fill the 35th Ward alderman vacancy, after Carlos Ramirez-Rosa.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is launching an effort to find a new alderperson for the 35th Ward.

The mayor recently appointed Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa to a new role, leading the Chicago Park District.

Cook County Commissioner Anthony Quezada is among those publicly seeking the seat.

But, he's faced criticism over an offensive social media post from several years ago.

Candidates must live in the 35th Ward.

Applications will be accepted through next Monday.

A committee, headed by Alderwoman Michelle Harris, will then make a suggestion to the mayor, who will then make the choice.

"The 35th Ward deserves to be represented by a leader who has deep ties to the community and reflects the values of the residents in the 35th Ward," Johnson said in a statement. "I trust that these community leaders will find a suitable candidate to represent the hardworking people of the 35th ward."

Visit www.chicago.gov for more information.