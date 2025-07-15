Chicago City Council committee considering additional dwelling unit, or 'granny flat,' ordinance

They are homes built on the same property as a main house, to provide extra living space.

The Chicago Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards is considering an ADU, or 'granny flat,' ordinance Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coach houses or "granny flats" are up for discussion Tuesday by a City Council committee.

The Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards is considering an ordinance proposal to make the construction of additional dwelling units, which could include garden units, attic conversions and coach houses, legal and straightforward in all Chicago neighborhoods.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has been pushing for it as a way to help solve the affordable housing crisis.

Some Chicago aldermen are against the proposal.

The ordinance says only one or two new units could be built each year on each block in areas zoned for detached, single-family homes.

A full City Council vote could happen Wednesday.

