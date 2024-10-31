Leaders call for permanent unhoused shelter solutions in new budget proposal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People who live in shelters and immigrant rights groups called for a permanent solution to address Chicago's unhoused population.

Advocates said that Johnson failed to provide the necessary investments to ensure that resources are available for those seeking assistance in his budget proposal.

The city will move to a "One System Initiative" for addressing the problem of homelessness starting Jan. 1, 2025.

Starting Nov. 1, the resources for new arrivals will become very limited. Extensions for people in shelters will be eliminated.

By law, a budget is required to be passed by December 31st.

