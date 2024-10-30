Mayor Brandon Johnson to outline budget proposal, with property tax hike expected

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to lay out the city budget for next year and with it likely call for a property tax hike.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to lay out the city budget for next year and with it likely call for a property tax hike.

The city is facing a $1 billion budget deficit.

Johnson's budget requires City Council approval and already, more than a dozen aldermen are urging the mayor in this letter to "Reject a property tax increase..." calling it "...a non-starter for our constituents."

In the letter, the aldermen are also calling on the mayor to renew the ShotSpotter contract, create a new Southwest Side police district, keep the CPD budget intact, finalize a firefighter contract and more.

The proposed property tax increase comes after many will already pay more because of higher assessed values and is in addition to a possible CPS imposed property tax hike.

Chicago residents ABC7 spoke with said they are frustrated to hear about the prospect of paying more property taxes.

"I'm definitely disappointed," Chicago homeowner Terryn Leake said. "I still love my city, but I'm kind of questioning leadership at this point."

"I think people are moving out of the city for these reasons and it's going to get even worse if they continue to do these things," Chicago homeowner Nilisha Patel said.

City leaders are expected to have two weeks of budget hearings beginning next week.

By law, a budget is required to be passed by December 31.

For the mayor...hiking property taxes, would mean breaking a campaign pledge.

He's expected to deliver his budget address at 10 a.m.

