Construction worker electrocuted in North Lawndale identified by officials

Chicago police said one construction worker is dead and another is injured after both were electrically shocked in North Lawndale on Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A construction worker has been identified after he was killed and another was injured after coming into contact with an electrical current at a West Side construction site this week.

The incident happened Tuesday near the intersection of West Ogden and South Homan avenues in North Lawndale.

Two workers, who ABC7 is told were not ComEd employees, were on a crane, working very close to several power lines, when things went wrong around 8:30 a.m.

Chicago police say a 33-year old man died from his injuries, and a 26-year old man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital for observation, reportedly in good condition.

The deceased worker was identified Saturday by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Officer as 33-year-old Francisco Javier Ruiz-Reyes of Harvey, Illinois.

His death was ruled an accident due to "electrocution, aerial lift contacting electrical wires," medical examiner records showed.

ComEd said the two workers were not ComEd employees nor were they contracted by ComEd. The building is the construction site for a planned affordable housing development.

At this point, it is not clear who the two men were employed by.

Employees of the city of Chicago, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and ComEd had been on the scene all day Tuesday, in addition to Chicago fire and Chicago police departments, who worked to secure the site and begin to investigate.

Pastor Hunter issued a statement on behalf of Grace Manor Apartments, saying, "On behalf of Grace Manor Apartments, I'd like to express my deep concern and condolences for the families of the two young men involved in this tragic accident. At this time there is an ongoing investigation into this matter of which I have no further information. Again our prayers are with the families of these young men."