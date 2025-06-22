3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash on Far South Side, Chicago police say

Three people were killed and one was injured in a head-on crash early Sunday on South Stony Island Avenue on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were killed and one person was injured after two Dodge Challengers crashed into each other early Sunday on city's Far South Side.

The head-on crash happened around 3:04 a.m. in the 11200 block of South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said.

A red and a black Dodge Challenger were traveling towards each other on the road when they collided, police said.

The driver of the red vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their age, gender and identity were not yet known. A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in their vehicle was injured, CPD said.

Two people in the black vehicle, a male driver and a female passenger, were also pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their ages and identities were also not known.

No further information was immediately available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

