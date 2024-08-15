Car loses control, crashes into Michigan Avenue Bridge median, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car lost control on the Michigan Avenue Bridge and crashed into the center median Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:34 p.m.

Video from the scene showed a mangled Ford Mustang facing south on the bridge.

It appears that the Mustang struck what looks like one of the bridge arms along with a stop light with the car's smashed front end on top of the piece of equipment.

"We usually just hear cars speed by and stuff, but this time we heard a loud bang, with metal creaking and stuff," witness Zain, who lives near the area, said. "So, we looked out and there were a bunch of cops here already, and the car was actually on fire. The front part of it was on fire."

Police said that a woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.