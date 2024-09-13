WATCH LIVE

6 Chicago police officers injured after squad cars crash: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, September 13, 2024 12:43PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six Chicago police officers were taken to a local hospital early Friday morning after two squad cars crashed into each other on the Southwest Side, CPD said.

The marked cars were driving north in the 1900-block of South Western Avenue just after 2:15 a.m., when one hit the other in Little Village, police said.

Four officers were in one vehicle, and two were in the other, according to CPD.

Four officers are listed in good condition, and two are listed in fair condition.

They were all taken to a local hospital.

No one else was injured, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

