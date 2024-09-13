2 teen bicyclists seriously injured in Northlake hit-and-run crash; suspect in custody, police say

A Northlake hit-and-run crash seriously injured 2 teen bicyclists near Roy and Lyndale avenues Wednesday night; a suspect is in custody, police say.

NORTHLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two teen bicyclists were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in the west suburbs, Northlake police said.

The teens were biking north on Roy Avenue, approaching Lyndale Avenue, just after 8:20 p.m., when a vehicle traveling west quickly on Lyndale drove through a stop sign and hit the teens in the intersection, police said.

The children were taken to Loyola Hospital with serious injuries. One was critically hurt.

The other is expected to make a full recovery.

Video shows the white sedan involved in the crash driving away after the incident, police said.

Investigators said they found the vehicle, and are working on getting search warrants to process it for evidence. They also took the car's owner into custody, but police say that person is not cooperating.

It might be days before charges are filed.