Large emergency response to multi-vehicle crash in River North, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening the city's River North neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed they are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles at Chicago and Michigan.

ABC7 was told five ambulances were sent to the scene.

Video of the scene showed a large response from emergency first responders.

No further information was immediately available.