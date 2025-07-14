24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pedestrian injured by debris after downtown crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 14, 2025 3:25AM
Pedestrian injured by debris after downtown crash on DLSD: CPD
A pedestrian was injured by debris Sunday after a downtown crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Street in the Loop, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was hit by debris during a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The woman was injured while walking on a downtown sidewalk near the Loop.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash happened around 5:53 p.m. in the 100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Street, police said.

A driver crashed into a pole at the location.

A woman on the sidewalk who was hit by debris from the crash was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, CPD said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police searching for driver after 7-year-old injured in Woodlawn hit-and-run on 4th of July

Police said the driver was speeding and lost control. Citations are pending.

No further information was available.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW