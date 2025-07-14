Pedestrian injured by debris after downtown crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was hit by debris during a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The woman was injured while walking on a downtown sidewalk near the Loop.

The crash happened around 5:53 p.m. in the 100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Street, police said.

A driver crashed into a pole at the location.

A woman on the sidewalk who was hit by debris from the crash was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, CPD said.

Police said the driver was speeding and lost control. Citations are pending.

No further information was available.