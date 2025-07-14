24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police searching for driver after 7-year-old injured in Woodlawn hit-and-run on 4th of July

Monday, July 14, 2025 1:33AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the driver of an SUV after a hit-and-run crash on the city's South Side.

A 7-year-old pedestrian was struck around 8:51 p.m. on the Fourth of July in the 800 block of East Marquette Road in the Woodlawn neighborhood by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

Police said the vehicle that hit the child may have been a four-door Lincoln Corsair.

Chicago Police Department

The child had serious injuries. Their gender was not released.

Police said the wanted SUV could have front-end damage.

Anyone with information has been asked to give Chicago police a call.

