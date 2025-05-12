3 injured after car crashes into light pole in Lincoln Square, police say

Chicago police said three people were injured in a crash early Monday.

Chicago police said three people were injured in a crash early Monday.

Chicago police said three people were injured in a crash early Monday.

Chicago police said three people were injured in a crash early Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash on the city's Northwest Side left at least three people injured on Monday, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened at about 2:59 a.m. in the 4700 block of N. Western Avenue in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, police said.

A man was driving a Buick LaCrosse southbound on Western Avenue when he lost control and crashed into a pole, police said.

The driver, 56, was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

A woman, who was a passenger, was rushed to an area hospital with head and chest injuries. At last check she was in critical condition.

Another female passenger had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

CTA was rerouting the following buses due to the crash: #49B North Western, #49 Western, #X49 Western Express and #11 Lincoln Sedgwick buses.

