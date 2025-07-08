Person killed, child among 4 others injured in Rosemoor crash, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person died after a multi-vehicle crash on the city's South Side on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

The crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. in the 9800 block of S. King Drive, police said.

A male victim of unknown age was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he died, police said.

Officials said a child was among four others injured in the crash.

The child was taken to U of C Comer Children's Hospital. Two other people were taken to Roseland Hospital in fair to serious condition.

One person was taken to Trinity in fair to serious condition.

No other information regarding how the crash happened was available.