Wrong-way driver crashes into CTA bus in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in custody after allegedly crashing into a CTA bus in downtown, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened on Monday at about 12:07 a.m. in the 300-block of S. Dearborn in the Loop, police said.

A man was driving a gray Jeep eastbound on a one-way Van Buren, which is a one-way street. That's when he allegedly crashed into a CTA bus that was heading northbound on Dearborn, police said.

The Jeep struck an unoccupied parked car before coming to a stop.

A woman was also riding in the Jeep. The Jeep driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The female driver of the CTA bus was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Jeep was placed into custody. Charges are pending.