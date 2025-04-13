$10K violin stolen during robbery on CTA Blue Line train in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A robber stole a valuable violin from someone on a CTA train in the Loop on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the robbery happened on a CTA Blue Line train at 117 West Lake Street around 9 p.m.

The violin, valued at $10,000, was inside a black storage case and has a distinct wood grain finish on the back, police said. It does not have a serial number, since it was custom-made.

Chicago Police Department

The suspect is described as a 30-40-year-old man who is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11. He wore a black jacket with white striped sleeves, black pants and white gym shoes.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD#JJ-214845.

