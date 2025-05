14 suspects wanted in beating, robbery of couple on CTA Red Line downtown, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for 14 people accused of beating and robbing a couple on the CTA Red Line downtown.

The robbery happened May 7 on a CTA train that was in the Printer's Row neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police say the 14 young men and women displayed a knife and used pepper spray on the couple while taking their property.