17-year-old driver arrested after SUV crashes into home in Garfield Ridge, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested after an SUV crashed into a home Friday morning on the city's Southwest Side.
The crash happened around 11:13 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Natoma Avenue in Garfield Ridge, Chicago police said.
Cell phone video showed the aftermath after the vehicle caused significant damage to the front of a house.
Chicago police said the teen driver of the vehicle lost control before striking the house. He was taken into custody, but charges are still pending.
A person inside the home was taken to a hospital for observation, police said.
A witness told ABC7 the car was driving fast through the area.
No further information was available as Chicago police continue to investigate the crash.