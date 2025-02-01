24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
17-year-old driver arrested after SUV crashes into home in Garfield Ridge, Chicago police say

Saturday, February 1, 2025 9:38PM
Saturday, February 1, 2025 9:38PM
An SUV crashed into home Friday morning on South Natoma Avenue in Garfield Ridge, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested after an SUV crashed into a home Friday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

The crash happened around 11:13 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Natoma Avenue in Garfield Ridge, Chicago police said.

Cell phone video showed the aftermath after the vehicle caused significant damage to the front of a house.

Chicago police said the teen driver of the vehicle lost control before striking the house. He was taken into custody, but charges are still pending.

A person inside the home was taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

A witness told ABC7 the car was driving fast through the area.

No further information was available as Chicago police continue to investigate the crash.

