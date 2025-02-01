17-year-old driver arrested after SUV crashes into home in Garfield Ridge, Chicago police say

An SUV crashed into home Friday morning on South Natoma Avenue in Garfield Ridge, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested after an SUV crashed into a home Friday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

The crash happened around 11:13 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Natoma Avenue in Garfield Ridge, Chicago police said.

Cell phone video showed the aftermath after the vehicle caused significant damage to the front of a house.

Chicago police said the teen driver of the vehicle lost control before striking the house. He was taken into custody, but charges are still pending.

A person inside the home was taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

A witness told ABC7 the car was driving fast through the area.

No further information was available as Chicago police continue to investigate the crash.