2 injured in West Side hit-and-run crash, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 17, 2025 11:34AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were injured in a West Side hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 2:24 a.m. in the 300-block of North Central Avenue.

Police said a black SUV struck a white SUV that failed to stop at a traffic signal.

Two women in the black SUV were transported to West Suburban Hospital, where they were in fair condition, police said.

The occupants of the white SUV fled the scene and are not in custody, police said.

