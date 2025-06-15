24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
3 hurt in drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 15, 2025 11:11AM
The shooting happenes as the Puerto Rican festival was just ending for the day on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple men were shot on Saturday night in a drive-by shooting on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1100-block of N. California Avenue, near the grounds of the Puerto Rican Festival.

Police said three men were outside when a vehicle drove up and started to shoot at them.

The suspect vehicle drove off before police arrived.

A 27-year-old man was shot in both legs; a 42-year-old was shot in the left calf; and a 45-year-old was shot in the right leg, police said. They are all expected to be OK.

Nobody is in custody.

