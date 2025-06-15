3 hurt in drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple men were shot on Saturday night in a drive-by shooting on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1100-block of N. California Avenue, near the grounds of the Puerto Rican Festival.
Police said three men were outside when a vehicle drove up and started to shoot at them.
The suspect vehicle drove off before police arrived.
A 27-year-old man was shot in both legs; a 42-year-old was shot in the left calf; and a 45-year-old was shot in the right leg, police said. They are all expected to be OK.
Nobody is in custody.