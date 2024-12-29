3 injured, man in custody after fight in River North, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured after a man reportedly attacked them in downtown on Sunday, Chicago police said.

The incident happened at about 3:54 a.m. in the 100-block of West Hubbard Street, police said.

Two men, 32 and 29, and 28-year-old woman were in an argument with a 40-year-old man, police said.

The 40-year-old man then allegedly attacked the three victims. He was taken into custody.

The 32-year-old man had a cut to his face; the 29-year-old man had a swollen right eye; and the woman had a cut to the upper lip.

All three victims were taken to the hospital in fair condition and have released.

Chicago police Area Three detectives are investigating.

