3 women stabbed after dispute between neighbors inside South Side residence, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three women were stabbed Friday evening on the city's South Side.

Officers responded to a call around 7:17 p.m. to the 8200 block of South Ellis Avenue, near Chatham, Chicago police said.

Three women were stabbed with a sharp object after a dispute between neighbors inside a residence at the location, police said. All three were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

One offender was taken into custody, Chicago police said.

No further details were immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood