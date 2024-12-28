Chicago crime: 4 Lincoln Park businesses hit by smash-and-grab burglar, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating after four Lincoln Park businesses were hit by a smash-and-grab burglar this week, three of them in less than two hours.

Police said they believe the same person targeted three businesses on West Webster Avenue, including Old Pueblo Cantina and Sweet Mandy B's Bakery, in the course of about an hour an da half early Friday morning.

The first burglary was in the 1200-block of West Webster Ave at about 3:35 a.m. The suspect smashed the front door with a rock to get in, but police said it was unclear if any property was taken from inside. Less than half an hour later, at about 4 a.m., they broke into a business in the 800-block of West Webster, where they broke in through the front door and stole an unknown amount of money.

The last burglary was just after 5 a.m. at a sushi restaurant in the 2200-block of North Lincoln Avenue, where the suspect threw a rock through a window. Police said it was not clear if any property was taken from that incident.

Police believe the same suspect broke into another business in the 1200-block of West Webster between Tuesday and Friday, also using a rock to smash the front door, get in, and steal an unknown amount of money.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood