82-year-old woman sexually assaulted in Gresham home invasion, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman, 82, was sexually assaulted on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said.

The crime happened at about 6:55 p.m. at a house near 82nd Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, police said.

A man broke into the woman's house through a window and then hit her in the face, according to police.

Chicago police said he then sexually assaulted the 82-year-old woman.

The suspect ran away by the time police arrived.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.

