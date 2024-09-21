Another group of construction workers robbed at gunpoint on West Side, Chicago police say

A group of Construction workers were robbed at gunpoint Sunday by same the suspects wanted in another robbery on the West Side, Chicago police said.

A group of Construction workers were robbed at gunpoint Sunday by same the suspects wanted in another robbery on the West Side, Chicago police said.

A group of Construction workers were robbed at gunpoint Sunday by same the suspects wanted in another robbery on the West Side, Chicago police said.

A group of Construction workers were robbed at gunpoint Sunday by same the suspects wanted in another robbery on the West Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police believe the same suspects who targeted construction workers on the West Side last week have struck again.

Now, police say there was another incident on Sunday, this time in a construction area in the 3200 block of West 16th Street.

Authorities say the suspects are getting away in a gray Nissan Murano.

In the first incident, a group of construction workers were robbed at gunpoint by a trio of criminals at a worksite in North Lawndale. It was all caught on video.

The brazen crime happened Wednesday morning as the workers poured concrete fore a basement of a building in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue that is being rehabbed.

"It took about less than 90 seconds to go in and rob everybody and then drive away," said the man who owns the building next door, whose security cameras captured the incident. He did not want to be identified.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Property owner and contractor Martiez Greyer was actually onsite inside the three flat and said the concrete workers he hired were outside preparing to pour a basement floor when they were targeted.

"It was definitely scary. I had guys that were startled and didn't want to continue working we understood stuff like that," he said.

The footage shows the cement workers setting up in a vacant lot next door. That's when the three thieves approach. One of them pulls out a gun and demands their property. A second gunman takes money and a cell phone from the 38-year-old worker, while a third armed robber ransacks the cab of the cement truck, looking for valuables. He did not find any.

"Overall, no one got hurt. We were able to keep our composure, and we're back out here right now trying to get the property up and going," Greyer said.

Greyer said his workers were shaken up but not hurt. The security camera caught the trio of criminals retreating to a silver SUV and fleeing.

The contractor has added security to the job site. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing, but no one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

