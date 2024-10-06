Armed robbers use dating app to lure victims to abandoned building on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning after multiple armed robberies involved the use of dating apps to lure the victims to a secluded location.

The recent crimes happened on the South Side.

In each robbery, two to three male suspects robbed the victims after messaging each victim through a dating app and arranging for them to meet at a specific address.

In two robberies, the suspects had the victims meet them at an abandoned building in the 800-block of East 90th Street in Burnside. In the first incident on Sept. 15, the suspects used a knife and stole a handgun from a victim. In the second incident on Sept. 24, the suspects used a handgun.

Another similar robbery happened last Thursday in the 8100-block of South Marshfield Avenue in Auburn Gresham, where the suspects again used a handgun, police said.

Since then, at least two more robberies have occurred at 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 8100-block of South Marshfield Avenue and just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, in the 1600-block of West 82nd Street.

The suspects have demanded money from relatives via cash apps and even stole a victim's vehicle, police said.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

