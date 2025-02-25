Cicero man charged for shooting, killing woman in Grand Crossing, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cicero man was charged for the shooting death of a woman on Sunday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 7600-block of S. Ingleside Avenue on Sunday, Chicago police said.

CPD officers responded to a wellfare check at about 6 a.m. and found an unresponsive victim.

The victim was a 35-year-old woman, she had been shot in the arm.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Bobby Thornton of Cicero was arrested and charged for her murder. He was arrested about 20 minutes after police arrived.

Chicago Police Area Two detectives are investigating.

