24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Burglars break into South Side hair braiding shop: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 27, 2024 3:11PM
Burglars target Douglas hair braiding shop: police
Burglars target Douglas hair braiding shop: policeCPD said a Douglas hair braiding shop was broken into on Sunday at about 3:49 a.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hair braiding shop was burglarized overnight on Chicago's South Side, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crime happened near 35th Street and Giles Avenue at African Hair Braiding By AWA in Douglas.

Chicago police said four people broke into the store and burglarized it.

It is unknown exactly what the suspects took.

READ ALSO | Chicago police investigate break-in at pizzeria in Dunning

They drove off in a four-doo sedan.

So far, no arrests have been made.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW