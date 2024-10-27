Burglars break into South Side hair braiding shop: police

CPD said a Douglas hair braiding shop was broken into on Sunday at about 3:49 a.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hair braiding shop was burglarized overnight on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The crime happened near 35th Street and Giles Avenue at African Hair Braiding By AWA in Douglas.

Chicago police said four people broke into the store and burglarized it.

It is unknown exactly what the suspects took.

They drove off in a four-doo sedan.

So far, no arrests have been made.

