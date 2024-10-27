Chicago police investigate break-in at pizzeria in Dunning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Northwest Side pizzeria appeared to be broken into overnight.
ABC7 Chicago was on the scene on Sunday morning. Video shows police investigating what appeared to be a break-in at a restaurant in Dunning.
Smashed windows and broken glass were seen outside Forno Rosso Pizzeria Napoletana near Harlem and Waveland.
Police have not released any details on what happened.
A safe was also found several blocks from the scene, Chicago police have not said if it was related to the break-in.
