Chicago police investigate break-in at pizzeria in Dunning

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 27, 2024 2:15PM
Chicago police investigate break-in at Dunning pizzeriaVideo shows smashed windows and broken glass outside Forno Rosso Pizzeria Napoletana in Dunning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Northwest Side pizzeria appeared to be broken into overnight.

ABC7 Chicago was on the scene on Sunday morning. Video shows police investigating what appeared to be a break-in at a restaurant in Dunning.

Smashed windows and broken glass were seen outside Forno Rosso Pizzeria Napoletana near Harlem and Waveland.

Police have not released any details on what happened.

A safe was also found several blocks from the scene, Chicago police have not said if it was related to the break-in.

