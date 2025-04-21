Burglars break into pizzeria in Bridgeport, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago pizzeria was the latest target of a burglary.
Police said one or more people broke through the side window of Slice Factory in Bridgeport.
It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at the restaurant's location in the 1500 block of West 35th Street, Chicago police said.
Property was taken from the business, police said.
SEE ALSO | Vandals caught on camera damaging Lockport pizzeria; owner offers free pizza as reward
No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood