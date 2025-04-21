Burglars break into pizzeria in Bridgeport, Chicago police say

Burglars broke into a Slice Factory pizzeria location Sunday morning on West 35th Street in Bridgeport, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago pizzeria was the latest target of a burglary.

Police said one or more people broke through the side window of Slice Factory in Bridgeport.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at the restaurant's location in the 1500 block of West 35th Street, Chicago police said.

Property was taken from the business, police said.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

