Vandals caught on camera damaging Sopranos Pizzeria; owners offer free pizza as reward

LOCKPORT, Il.. (WLS) -- The owners of a south suburban pizzeria are asking the public to help find the "mozzarella-brained bandits" that damaged their restaurant.

Sopranos Pizzeria & Catering shared surveillance video of three suspects driving up to the Lockport restaurant and throw rocks at the windows.

The pizzeria is also offering free pizza for one year to anyone who helps identify the suspects.

"You just messed with the wrong slice of town," a spokesperson for the pizzeria said on social media.

Police have not released an update on their investigation.