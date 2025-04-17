24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Vandals caught on camera damaging Sopranos Pizzeria; owners offer free pizza as reward

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 17, 2025 12:01PM
Video shows suspects vandalize Sopranos Pizzeria in Lockport
The pizzeria shared the video in hopes to help police identify the suspects.

LOCKPORT, Il.. (WLS) -- The owners of a south suburban pizzeria are asking the public to help find the "mozzarella-brained bandits" that damaged their restaurant.

Sopranos Pizzeria & Catering shared surveillance video of three suspects driving up to the Lockport restaurant and throw rocks at the windows.

Owners shared the video in hopes to help police identify the suspects.

The pizzeria is also offering free pizza for one year to anyone who helps identify the suspects.

"You just messed with the wrong slice of town," a spokesperson for the pizzeria said on social media.

Police have not released an update on their investigation.

