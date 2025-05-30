Businesses targeted by armed robber on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who robbed several businesses at gunpoint.

Police said he hit businesses on the South Side three times this month.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect each time.

Police said he showed a gun and demanded the money from cash registers.

Chicago police said the crimes happened at the following locations and times:

- 9300 block of South Ashland Avenue on May 9 at 7:52 p.m.

- 1700 block of West 87th Street on May 15 at 5:02 p.m.

- 1700 block of West 87th Street on May 21 at 11:47 p.m.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

