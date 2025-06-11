CCL holder shoots suspect amid armed robbery attempt on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed robbery suspect was critically injured after police said a CCL holder shot him on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting happened at about 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1400-block of Artesian Avenue, according to police.

A man, 36, was getting something from his vehicle when police said he was approached by a male suspect.

The suspect pulled out a gun and tried to rob the victim.

The 36-year-old, who has a concealed carry license, pulled out his gun and shot at the suspect, according to police.

The suspect was shot multiple times and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

CPD Area Five detectives are investigating.

