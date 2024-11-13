Charges dropped against Wisconsin man in fight at Butch McGuire's that critically injured man

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges have been dropped against a man in a bar fight that critically injured another patron.

A 24-year-old of Mequon, Wisconsin, was arrested on Oct. 20 for allegedly breaking a glass on a 27-year-old man's face.

The bar fight happened at Butch McGuire's bar at State and Division streets.

On Wednesday, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office dropped the charged against the man after insufficient evidence.

The man was facing a felony charge for aggravated battery.

On Oct. 22, prosecutors said shards from that broken glass caused cuts to victim's face and severed his jugular vein, which required surgery.

The man was released on the conditions to not have any with the victim or witnesses and that he stays away from Butch McGuire's.

