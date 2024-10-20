Man critically injured after fight at Butch McGuire's bar, Chicago police say

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, October 20, 2024 11:10AM
The fight happened just after midnight at Butch McGuire's on State and Division, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after a bar fight on the city's North Side.

The fight happened just after midnight at Butch McGuire's on State and Division, according to Chicago police.

Two men, 24 and 27, got into an argument at the bar. Police said the 24-year-old broke a glass cup on the 27-year-old.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the glass shards cut his neck.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody and charges are pending.

No other information was available.

Chicago police are investigating.

