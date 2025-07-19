CPD issues alert of armed robberies at North Side CTA platform

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert after an armed robbery at a CTA platform on the city's North Side.
The crime happened on an escalator on July 12 at about 12:47 a.m. at the CTA Red Line-Clybourn Station, police said.
Chicago police said the suspects pictured allegedly took a passenger's wallet and hit him in the face.
One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun when the victim tried to get his things back, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call police.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood