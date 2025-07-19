24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CPD issues alert of armed robberies at North Side CTA platform

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 19, 2025 6:14PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued an alert after an armed robbery at a CTA platform on the city's North Side.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crime happened on an escalator on July 12 at about 12:47 a.m. at the CTA Red Line-Clybourn Station, police said.

Chicago police said the suspects pictured allegedly took a passenger's wallet and hit him in the face.

Chicago Police Department

One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun when the victim tried to get his things back, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW