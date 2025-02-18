CPD searching for suspect of public indecency in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a public indecency suspect on the city's Northwest Side.

The crime happened on January 26 at about 4:50 a.m. in the 2800-block of N. Central Park Avenue, police said.

Police described the suspect to be wearing a dark hat, coat, and pants with blue shoes.

Chicago police did not provide more information regarding the crime.

It is unknown if anybody was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

