24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CPD searching for suspect of public indecency in Logan Square

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 18, 2025 8:34PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a public indecency suspect on the city's Northwest Side.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crime happened on January 26 at about 4:50 a.m. in the 2800-block of N. Central Park Avenue, police said.

Police described the suspect to be wearing a dark hat, coat, and pants with blue shoes.

Chicago police did not provide more information regarding the crime.

It is unknown if anybody was injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW