WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

FBI searching for Loop bank robbery suspect caught on camera

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, September 19, 2024 10:53PM
FBI searching for Loop bank robbery suspect
The man is accused of robbing a Citibank on Monday on Michigan Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police and the FBI are looking for a suspect in a Michigan Avenue Bank robbery.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The bank robbery happened on Monday at the Citibank at 180 North Michigan, according to authorities.

The man seen in the surveillance photos allegedly walked into bank, implied to an employee that he had a gun and demanded money before running off in the Loop.

No other information regarding the man was immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW