FBI searching for Loop bank robbery suspect caught on camera

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police and the FBI are looking for a suspect in a Michigan Avenue Bank robbery.

The bank robbery happened on Monday at the Citibank at 180 North Michigan, according to authorities.

The man seen in the surveillance photos allegedly walked into bank, implied to an employee that he had a gun and demanded money before running off in the Loop.

No other information regarding the man was immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call police.

