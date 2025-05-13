24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Golfer, 70, hit by vehicle driving on Billy Caldwell Golf Course, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 13, 2025 4:24PM
Video obtained by ABC7 shows two vehicles driving on the golf course.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 70-year-old golfer is recovering after being hit by a car that drove onto the Billy Caldwell Golf Course, officials said.

The incident happened on Monday at about 5:30 p.m. in the Forest Glen neighborhood.

Forest Preserves of Cook County police said a person drove onto the course and started to drive erratically.

The driver allegedly struck a 70-year-old male golfer on the 5th hole, police said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital. At last check, he was being treated in an Intensive Care Unit.

The driver was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

Forest Preserves Police are leading the investigation.

