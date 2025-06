Homicide investigation underway after 72-year-old man found dead in Grand Crossing, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a home on the city's South Side.

Officers found the victim around 2:50 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Avalon Avenue in Grand Crossing, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 72-year-old man, was unresponsive in a bathtub, CPD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.